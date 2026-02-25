Short Interest in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN) Increases By 1,121.6%

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,637 shares, an increase of 1,121.6% from the January 29th total of 134 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,338 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,338 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Free Report) by 5,627.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.15% of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF alerts:

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RISN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 8,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Cuts Dividend

About Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire Tactical Large Cap ESG ETF (RISN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that tactically shift exposure between US equities and treasurys, or other defensive assets, that are screened for biblically-aligned criteria as defined by the Issuer. RISN was launched on Jul 15, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.