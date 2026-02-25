Schwab Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schwab Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 185 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 29th total of 74,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Schwab Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Schwab Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 222,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,214. Schwab Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000.

About Schwab Core Bond ETF

The Schwab Core Bond ETF (SCCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in investment grade, US dollar-denominated debt securities of varying maturities. The fund seeks total return. SCCR was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

