Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Short Interest Update

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 396,096 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the January 29th total of 7,489,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZA. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 2,503,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,190. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

