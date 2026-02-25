OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM) Short Interest Update

OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,527 shares, a growth of 1,167.9% from the January 29th total of 2,250 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneAscent International Equity ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 178,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in OneAscent International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 1,326.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000.
OneAscent International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of OAIM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. 11,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,138. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.75.
OneAscent International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
OneAscent International Equity ETF Company Profile
The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.
