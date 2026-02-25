OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM) Short Interest Update

OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,527 shares, a growth of 1,167.9% from the January 29th total of 2,250 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneAscent International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 178,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in OneAscent International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 1,326.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of OAIM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. 11,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,138. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.75.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

OneAscent International Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.4074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%.

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

