Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded by Williams Trading to “Hold” Rating

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CROX opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Crocs has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,765,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crocs by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 22.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

