Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 184,566 shares, an increase of 681.9% from the January 29th total of 23,606 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 59,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,078. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $23,722,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,798,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent ETF model. LSGR was launched on Jun 29, 2023 and is managed by Natixis.

