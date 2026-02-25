Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.9120. Whitbread shares last traded at $8.9120, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTBDY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

Whitbread plc is a UK-based hospitality company primarily engaged in hotel and restaurant operations. Its flagship brand, Premier Inn, is one of the largest budget hotel chains in the United Kingdom, offering standardized accommodation across city centre and suburban locations. In addition to hotels, Whitbread operates a portfolio of food and beverage outlets, including family-oriented restaurants and pubs that cater to both leisure and business travellers.

The company’s hotel portfolio comprises hundreds of properties in the UK, alongside an established presence in Germany and select international markets under the Premier Inn banner.

