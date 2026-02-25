Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR) Short Interest Down 97.6% in February

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 610 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Trading Down 0.5%

THNR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.61. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF ( NYSEARCA:THNR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 10.02% of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets that manufacture and enable GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical businesses. THNR was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

