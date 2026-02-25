Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR) Short Interest Down 97.6% in February

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 610 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Trading Down 0.5%
THNR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.61. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.
Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Company Profile
The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets that manufacture and enable GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical businesses. THNR was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
