PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 611 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the January 29th total of 7,535 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

PIFMY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk is an Indonesian-based integrated food company and one of the world’s largest producers of instant noodles. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company operates through several business segments including consumer branded products, flour milling, edible oils and fats, and agribusiness. Indofood is a member of the Salim Group and has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a leading name in the regional food industry.

In its consumer branded products division, Indofood manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio that spans instant noodles, dairy products, snack foods, biscuits, confectionery, and flavored beverages.

