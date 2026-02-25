Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,898 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 29th total of 136,786 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NDEKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,122. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation, trading over?the?counter in the U.S. under the symbol NDEKY, is a Japan?based manufacturer specializing in advanced materials and components. The company’s core offerings include pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes, optical films, and functional polymers used across a broad spectrum of industries. With a focus on innovation, Nitto Denko develops solutions for electronics, automotive, and healthcare markets, leveraging proprietary coating, lamination and microfabrication technologies.

The company’s product portfolio spans display materials—such as polarizing films for LCD panels—semiconductor device protection tapes, thermal interface materials for heat dissipation, and a range of industrial adhesive products.

