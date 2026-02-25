Short Interest in Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Decreases By 97.8%

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the January 29th total of 1,057 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Konami Group Stock Up 5.9%

Konami Group stock traded up C$3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337. Konami Group has a 52-week low of C$56.13 and a 52-week high of C$88.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.57.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group is a Tokyo-based entertainment and gaming company with roots dating back to its founding in 1969. Originally established as a jukebox rental and repair business, the company expanded into video game development in the 1980s and later reorganized into its current holding company structure in 2015. Headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Konami operates as a diversified entertainment firm serving a global audience.

The company’s core business is digital entertainment, encompassing the development, publishing and distribution of video games for consoles, PCs and mobile platforms.

