White Gold (CVE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 1787644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded shares of White Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get White Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WGO

White Gold Stock Down 2.5%

White Gold Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.44 million, a PE ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 2.98.

(Get Free Report)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company owns a portfolio of 15,876 quartz claims across 26 properties covering approximately 315,600 hectares located in the Yukon’s White Gold District in Canada. The company was formerly known as G4G Capital Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.