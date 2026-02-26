WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 526.0% in February

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,211 shares, a growth of 526.0% from the January 29th total of 13,772 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,517,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,481,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after buying an additional 325,481 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 38,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,489. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

