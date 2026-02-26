Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCBGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,383 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the January 29th total of 19,749 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Linkage Global Price Performance

Shares of Linkage Global stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Linkage Global has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

