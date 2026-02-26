Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declines By 88.9%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,985 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 29th total of 44,933 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 107.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.90.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

