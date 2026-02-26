ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $35.25. 125,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 26,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

ORIX Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) is a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1964 as Orient Leasing Co, the company has grown into a global player offering a broad range of services, including leasing and lending, vehicle and equipment rentals, real estate financing and development, and life and non-life insurance products. Over the decades, ORIX has expanded its footprint beyond traditional leasing to encompass investment banking, venture capital, private equity, and asset management, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider of capital solutions.

Operating in more than 30 countries across Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania, ORIX serves a diverse clientele that ranges from multinational corporations and government bodies to small and medium-sized enterprises and individual consumers.

