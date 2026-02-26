BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Trading Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,052.9399 and last traded at $1,052.9399. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $986.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,055.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,107.51.

Belimo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) is a Switzerland?based manufacturer and developer of actuators, control valves, sensors and other control solutions for heating, ventilation and air?conditioning (HVAC) systems. The company’s products are designed to optimize energy efficiency, indoor comfort and operational reliability in commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland, Belimo has grown into a global specialist in HVAC system control.

