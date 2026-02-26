Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ) Drops By 93.1%

T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,276 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the January 29th total of 90,913 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 70,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

T. Rowe Price Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TTEQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 10,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. T. Rowe Price Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.84.

About T. Rowe Price Technology ETF

The T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (TTEQ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 28.34m in AUM and 56 holdings. TTEQ is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in large-cap technology companies globally and those whose market share is largely based on their technology capabilities. TTEQ was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

