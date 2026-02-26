Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT) Short Interest Update

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,232 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the January 29th total of 26,068 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 821,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 821,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wellchange Stock Performance

Shares of WCT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,935. Wellchange has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wellchange

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wellchange stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:WCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Wellchange as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wellchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wellchange Company Profile

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services. The company also operates MR. CLOUD, a cloud-based SaaS enterprise resource planning software platform based on subscription services to support back-office and front-office functions, such as finance and accounting, procurement, manufacturing, inventory management, order management, warehouse management, supply chain management, customer relationship management, professional services automation, project and file management, human resources management, e-commerce, and marketing automation.

