Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.2435 and last traded at $74.24. 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) is a Germany-based global container shipping company offering a wide range of ocean freight and logistics services. Headquartered in Hamburg, the firm maintains a modern fleet of more than 200 container vessels, serving shippers with capacity for standard dry cargo, refrigerated goods and specialized shipments. Its core services include scheduled liner transport, chartering and equipment management for containers of various types and sizes.

The company’s integrated logistics platform extends beyond sea transport to intermodal solutions, inland trucking and rail connections, as well as sea-air services for time-sensitive shipments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.