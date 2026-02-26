SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the January 29th total of 3,493 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SSSSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: SSSSL) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by SuRo Capital Corp., a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that qualifies as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The notes carry a fixed annual interest rate of 6.00%, payable semiannually, and will mature in May 2026. They trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol SSSSL, offering investors a fixed-income vehicle linked to the investment operations of a publicly registered BDC.

SuRo Capital Corp.

