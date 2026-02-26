BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $340.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BNP Paribas Exane from $600.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $675.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.18.

INTU opened at $381.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Announced a multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax and to surface Intuit’s financial models inside Anthropic products — this reassures investors that Intuit is leaning into AI as a capability enhancer (boost to product moat and revenue optionality). Read More.

Announced a multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax and to surface Intuit’s financial models inside Anthropic products — this reassures investors that Intuit is leaning into AI as a capability enhancer (boost to product moat and revenue optionality). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction: William Blair and other voices highlighted the Anthropic tie as strengthening Intuit’s AI roadmap and competitive moat, helping underpin buy ratings and bullish commentary. Read More.

Analyst reaction: William Blair and other voices highlighted the Anthropic tie as strengthening Intuit’s AI roadmap and competitive moat, helping underpin buy ratings and bullish commentary. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings: Intuit is set to report soon; previews expect continued double?digit revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, but results/outlook will be a key near?term catalyst. Read More.

Upcoming earnings: Intuit is set to report soon; previews expect continued double?digit revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, but results/outlook will be a key near?term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: software names remain under pressure as investors sort winners vs. losers in the AI cycle — this creates volatility but also narrative support for well?positioned names like Intuit. Read More.

Sector context: software names remain under pressure as investors sort winners vs. losers in the AI cycle — this creates volatility but also narrative support for well?positioned names like Intuit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and other firms issued cautious forecasts — these downgrades increase near?term selling risk despite the Anthropic news. Read More.

Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and other firms issued cautious forecasts — these downgrades increase near?term selling risk despite the Anthropic news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~40% month?over?month to ~8.3M shares (~3.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downward pressure or volatility if sentiment reverses — days?to?cover remains modest (~1.7 days), so squeezes are possible but limited.

Short interest jumped ~40% month?over?month to ~8.3M shares (~3.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downward pressure or volatility if sentiment reverses — days?to?cover remains modest (~1.7 days), so squeezes are possible but limited. Negative Sentiment: Shares recently hit a 52?week low amid the sector selloff, reflecting persistent investor anxiety that could limit upside until earnings and early Anthropic integrations show traction. Read More.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

