BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$119.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$123.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$93.25.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$122.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.02. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$37.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of C$697.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7058 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. The Company’s board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

