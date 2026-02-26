National Bank Financial Cuts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$81.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$82.50 to C$81.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.19.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2%

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$66.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.98. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$59.10 and a one year high of C$75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.85 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts expect that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 earnings per share for the current year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.