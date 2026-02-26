Analysts Set Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $86.89

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.8889.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -168.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.The business had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,566,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,900,675. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $48,631.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,247.68. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,869 shares of company stock worth $32,639,734. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

