Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives $8.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.5625.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Paysign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Thursday, November 13th.
In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,276.30. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysign during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Paysign by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.
Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign’s offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.
The company’s flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.
