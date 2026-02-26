Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Receives $189.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.8385.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in SEA by 2,860.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $104.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.29. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.59.

SEA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Internet company based in Singapore to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.