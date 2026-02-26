Pearson (PSO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its H2 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5230 per share and revenue of $2.5220 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming H2 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 4:30 AM ET.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Pearson has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 952.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Pearson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

