Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $27.00

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.7857.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

FUN stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $650.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.58%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 55.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,296,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $685,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

