Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $213.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.1818.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Trading Down 2.3%

Leidos stock opened at $170.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Leidos has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Leidos by 20.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 63,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 116,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1,353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 153,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.