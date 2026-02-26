Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Receives $93.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.7778.

Several analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

NYSE TKR opened at $107.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Timken has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Timken by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

