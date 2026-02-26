SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a $283.00 price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $189.22 and a 52 week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in SAP by 246.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

