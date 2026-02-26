Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $134.10

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 254.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $142.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

