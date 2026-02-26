Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $134.10

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.
Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington
Key Stories Impacting Expeditors International of Washington
Here are the key news stories impacting Expeditors International of Washington this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped expectations — Expeditors reported $1.49 EPS vs. the $1.46 consensus, showing an earnings beat that helped lift the stock. EXPD Beats Q4 Earnings (Zacks)
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $3 billion share-repurchase program — management authorized a sizable buyback, a shareholder-friendly move that typically supports the stock. Expeditors Announces New Share Repurchase Program (BusinessWire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results mixed — revenue declined ~3% YoY and EPS is down from last year, indicating underlying demand softness (air freight up, ocean weakness) despite the beat. Investors are weighing the beat + buyback against these fundamentals. Expeditors Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 EPS (BusinessWire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/industry discussion — company commentary on the Supreme Court IEEPA tariff decision could influence importers and logistics flows but the short-term stock impact is uncertain. EXPD Discusses Supreme Court IEEPA Tariff Decision (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target to $140 and moved to a “hold” rating — the cut (to below the prior target) likely put downside pressure on shares later in the session. Truist Lowers PT on EXPD (TickerReport)
- Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its target to $142 and issued a “neutral” rating — another analyst reduction that partially offsets the positive reaction to the buyback and beat. Susquehanna Lowers PT on EXPD (Benzinga)
Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of EXPD opened at $142.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.
The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.
