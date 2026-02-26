eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $118.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $85.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4/earnings momentum — eBay’s recent results and earnings call showed broad-based growth (recommerce >40% of GMV) and management emphasized AI-powered listing tools and lower friction that boosted engagement; Jim Cramer called the numbers “extraordinary,” which can drive retail interest. eBay’s Q4 Earnings Call

Q4/earnings momentum — eBay’s recent results and earnings call showed broad-based growth (recommerce >40% of GMV) and management emphasized AI-powered listing tools and lower friction that boosted engagement; Jim Cramer called the numbers “extraordinary,” which can drive retail interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside revisions — Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $118, and other shops (Rothschild/Redburn and Daiwa) bumped targets to $100 and $90 respectively; these upgrades provide renewed buy-side cover and signal confidence in execution. Deutsche Bank Raises PT

Analyst/upside revisions — Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $118, and other shops (Rothschild/Redburn and Daiwa) bumped targets to $100 and $90 respectively; these upgrades provide renewed buy-side cover and signal confidence in execution. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — eBay’s acquisition of Depop (reported in recent digests) strengthens its position in resale and Gen?Z marketplaces, supporting long-term GMV and recommerce strategy. eBay Acquires Depop

Strategic M&A — eBay’s acquisition of Depop (reported in recent digests) strengthens its position in resale and Gen?Z marketplaces, supporting long-term GMV and recommerce strategy. Positive Sentiment: Marketing & limited drops drive engagement — eBay ran a Pokémon Day 30/30 Collection and exclusive vintage card drops on eBay Live; these product events help attract collectors and drive higher?value transactions. Pokémon Day Collection

Marketing & limited drops drive engagement — eBay ran a Pokémon Day 30/30 Collection and exclusive vintage card drops on eBay Live; these product events help attract collectors and drive higher?value transactions. Positive Sentiment: Viral demand feeding GMV — multiple outlets report an IKEA “Punch the Baby Monkey” plush selling for hundreds on eBay, reflecting short-term spikes in listings and bidding on trending items. (Examples below.) Viral IKEA Plush

Viral demand feeding GMV — multiple outlets report an IKEA “Punch the Baby Monkey” plush selling for hundreds on eBay, reflecting short-term spikes in listings and bidding on trending items. (Examples below.) Neutral Sentiment: Platform activity anecdotes — niche listings (Bootsy Collins’ bass, refurbished iPods, vintage grails) and increased searches point to healthy marketplace traffic but are incremental rather than company?moving on their own. Bootsy Collins Bass on eBay

Platform activity anecdotes — niche listings (Bootsy Collins’ bass, refurbished iPods, vintage grails) and increased searches point to healthy marketplace traffic but are incremental rather than company?moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Legal/PR headwind — eBay (and a former CEO) settled a harassment/stalking lawsuit with a Natick couple; settlements and reputational hits can attract regulatory/PR scrutiny and may pressure sentiment. Natick Lawsuit Settlement

Legal/PR headwind — eBay (and a former CEO) settled a harassment/stalking lawsuit with a Natick couple; settlements and reputational hits can attract regulatory/PR scrutiny and may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views — Jefferies lowered expectations for EBAY, tempering some of the bullish analyst activity and providing a counterweight for more cautious investors. Jefferies Lowers Expectations

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

