Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $110.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.0645.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Group strategic partnership to build Canada's next?generation payments platform — expands Fiserv's addressable market in a key region and supports recurring processing revenue and tech positioning.

Notable decline in short interest (down ~14.8% to ~14.26M shares as of Feb 13) — reduces immediate short?selling pressure and can amplify upside on positive news.

Unusually large call?option activity (?43,453 calls bought, ~80% above average) — market participants are expressing near?term bullish bets, which can drive intraday buying pressure.

RBC Capital reiterated its Buy rating and $85 price target after Fiserv beat Q4 expectations — analyst support helps validate the turnaround narrative and can attract institutional buyers.

Activist investor Jana Partners has taken a stake and new CEO Mike Lyons is pushing a One Fiserv AI/partnership strategy — could be positive long term but increases near?term strategic uncertainty and re?rating risk.

B. Riley lowered its expectations for Fiserv's stock price — a sign some analysts remain cautious on near?term multiple expansion.

Madison Large Cap Fund exited its Fiserv position — a notable institutional exit that can signal profit?taking or reallocation pressure.

Media coverage tied recent stock weakness to activist arrival and uncertainty around execution — such narratives can keep volatility elevated despite fundamental positives.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

