Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives $16.29 Average PT from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.2857.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 price target on Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price target on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 target price on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.53. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

