Barclays Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $210.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $300.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $291.62.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $206.64 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $474.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

