Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $110.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLDR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $102.74 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,640,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 99,084.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,498.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,854,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,164 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 139.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,893,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,363 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

