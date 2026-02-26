Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $71.42 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 867.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

