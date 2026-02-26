Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sonova to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Get Sonova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SONVY

Sonova Stock Up 1.4%

About Sonova

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $50.76 on Monday. Sonova has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.