Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SIA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.13.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.
