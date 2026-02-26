Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SES. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.63.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$19.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.73. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

(Get Free Report)

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.