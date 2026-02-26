TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TVA.B stock opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.15.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. TVA Group had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of C$185.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TVA Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TVA Group Inc is a Canada based communications company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm operates in three segments including the Broadcasting & Production segment which includes the operations of TVA Network, marketing of digital products, commercial production services and distribution of audiovisual products. The Magazines segment publishes French and English language magazines in various fields such as the arts, entertainment, fashion, and sports and markets digital products and provides custom publishing, commercial print production, and pre-media services.

