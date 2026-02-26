Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $15.4340, with a volume of 63819824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Insider Activity

Trending Headlines about Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $308,767.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,045.46. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $258,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,684.25. This represents a 53.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 82,963 shares of company stock worth $2,944,621 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — HIMS beat EPS estimates and reported strong year?over?year revenue growth, giving investors some fundamental support after recent weakness. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — HIMS beat EPS estimates and reported strong year?over?year revenue growth, giving investors some fundamental support after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Subscriber growth and international expansion — management highlighted >2.5M subscribers and a planned ~$1.15B Eucalyptus acquisition to accelerate international revenue, which could materially expand the company’s addressable market over time. Article Title

Subscriber growth and international expansion — management highlighted >2.5M subscribers and a planned ~$1.15B Eucalyptus acquisition to accelerate international revenue, which could materially expand the company’s addressable market over time. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options buying — heavy call?option volume suggests some traders are positioning for upside or a post?earnings rebound, adding short?term buying interest (could amplify intraday moves).

Unusual options buying — heavy call?option volume suggests some traders are positioning for upside or a post?earnings rebound, adding short?term buying interest (could amplify intraday moves). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and peer comparisons — coverage pieces comparing HIMS to other telehealth names (e.g., Amwell) highlight differing growth/strategy tradeoffs; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Analyst and peer comparisons — coverage pieces comparing HIMS to other telehealth names (e.g., Amwell) highlight differing growth/strategy tradeoffs; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Bull/bear debate on long?term outlook — some analysts remain bullish on revenue trajectory and international upside despite near?term GLP?1 headwinds; this keeps a split analyst base. Article Title

Bull/bear debate on long?term outlook — some analysts remain bullish on revenue trajectory and international upside despite near?term GLP?1 headwinds; this keeps a split analyst base. Negative Sentiment: SEC investigation into GLP?1 disclosures — the company disclosed an SEC probe focused on its compounded GLP?1 disclosures, a major regulatory overhang that has driven recent selling pressure. Article Title

SEC investigation into GLP?1 disclosures — the company disclosed an SEC probe focused on its compounded GLP?1 disclosures, a major regulatory overhang that has driven recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Patent lawsuit and product withdrawals — Novo Nordisk sued over alleged patent infringement tied to compounded semaglutide; HIMS has withdrawn its compounded product, increasing legal and liability risk and potentially denting weight?loss revenue. Article Title

Patent lawsuit and product withdrawals — Novo Nordisk sued over alleged patent infringement tied to compounded semaglutide; HIMS has withdrawn its compounded product, increasing legal and liability risk and potentially denting weight?loss revenue. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/litigation probe — a law firm has opened an investigation into the board’s fiduciary duties tied to the GLP?1 issues, signaling potential future shareholder litigation and added uncertainty. Article Title

Shareholder/litigation probe — a law firm has opened an investigation into the board’s fiduciary duties tied to the GLP?1 issues, signaling potential future shareholder litigation and added uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price?target cuts — several firms trimmed forecasts and ratings (Citigroup cut PT, BTIG downgraded), and the stock recently hit a 52?week low on this combination of regulatory/legal risk and softer guidance. Article Title

Analyst downgrades and price?target cuts — several firms trimmed forecasts and ratings (Citigroup cut PT, BTIG downgraded), and the stock recently hit a 52?week low on this combination of regulatory/legal risk and softer guidance. Negative Sentiment: Soft near?term outlook and margin pressure — management’s Q1 guidance came below expectations and margins showed compression, which is the primary near?term reason for selling pressure despite the Q4 beat. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.