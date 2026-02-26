Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $57.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

