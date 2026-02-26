Analysts Set Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Target Price at $11.60

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zura Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 94,110 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,345,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after buying an additional 713,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,732 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Zura Bio by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,180,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 707,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,813,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 539,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Zura Bio has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.19.

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

