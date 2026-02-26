Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

Finning International Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $68.87 on Monday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc operates as the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar machinery, engines and power systems, providing a comprehensive range of sales, rental, parts and service solutions. The company’s core offerings encompass medium- and heavy-duty equipment for industries such as mining, construction, energy, forestry and transportation, along with bespoke power generation packages and digital monitoring tools. Through maintenance contracts and cost-per-hour service agreements, Finning helps customers optimize equipment uptime and total lifecycle costs.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1933, Finning has grown from a single dealership to a global enterprise headquartered in Vancouver’s downtown business district.

