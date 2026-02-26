YSS (NYSE:YSS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YSS. Wall Street Zen raised YSS to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on YSS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of YSS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YSS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:YSS opened at $26.45 on Monday. YSS has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Here are the key news stories impacting YSS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large group initiation: Several major firms (Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, Jefferies, Raymond James, Truist, Baird, Canaccord, Needham) have started coverage on YSS — this increases analyst visibility, media coverage and potential institutional interest, a structural positive for liquidity and longer-term demand.

Citigroup began coverage on YSS; initial coverage typically raises visibility but the article does not show a published rating or price target. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage; no headline rating/target in the write-up, so near-term impact depends on the analyst’s stance when the full note is released. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage; no headline rating/target in the write-up, so near-term impact depends on the analyst’s stance when the full note is released. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies started coverage; watch for any accompanying guidance or target that could move the stock. Read More.

Jefferies started coverage; watch for any accompanying guidance or target that could move the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage; absent a clear buy/hold/sell call, the immediate effect is limited to added analyst attention. Read More.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage; absent a clear buy/hold/sell call, the immediate effect is limited to added analyst attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James initiated coverage; investors should look for the published note for guidance on valuation assumptions. Read More.

Raymond James initiated coverage; investors should look for the published note for guidance on valuation assumptions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs added YSS to coverage; a Goldman rating or target would likely carry outsized influence if bullish. Read More.

Goldman Sachs added YSS to coverage; a Goldman rating or target would likely carry outsized influence if bullish. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage; again, impact hinges on the content of the analyst report. Read More.

Truist initiated coverage; again, impact hinges on the content of the analyst report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird began coverage; investors should scan the full note for revenue/margin assumptions and PT. Read More.

Robert W. Baird began coverage; investors should scan the full note for revenue/margin assumptions and PT. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on YSS; monitoring for an explicit recommendation is key. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on YSS; monitoring for an explicit recommendation is key. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage; note content will determine if coverage turns into buying interest. Read More.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage; note content will determine if coverage turns into buying interest. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term sell pressure: the stock is trading lower on the session with below-average volume and remains nearer its 1-year low than its high — suggests the initiation headlines haven’t yet translated into buying; monitor for published analyst ratings to change sentiment. Read More.

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

