Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grupo Supervielle from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SUPV

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.56 million, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.46). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $178.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 197.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.