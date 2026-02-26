Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a $460.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $403.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $370.70 and a 12 month high of $500.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.59 and a 200-day moving average of $420.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and dividend boost — Domino’s reported revenue of $1.54B (beat) and raised the quarterly dividend by ~14–15%, which supports income-seeking investors and validates cash flow strength. Blockonomi Q4 & dividend

Q4 results and dividend boost — Domino’s reported revenue of $1.54B (beat) and raised the quarterly dividend by ~14–15%, which supports income-seeking investors and validates cash flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Market-share gains and aggressive expansion — Domino’s is taking share from Pizza Hut and plans 175+ new U.S. stores, supported by low-price deals that are winning customers. That scale advantage underpins longer-term growth potential. Seeking Alpha on deals

Market-share gains and aggressive expansion — Domino’s is taking share from Pizza Hut and plans 175+ new U.S. stores, supported by low-price deals that are winning customers. That scale advantage underpins longer-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: High-profile shareholder support — Berkshire Hathaway has built a meaningful DPZ stake (~3.35M shares, ~10% of the company), which investors view as a strong vote of confidence. MarketBeat Berkshire article

High-profile shareholder support — Berkshire Hathaway has built a meaningful DPZ stake (~3.35M shares, ~10% of the company), which investors view as a strong vote of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst posture mixed — JPMorgan upgraded DPZ to overweight (higher PT), while firms like TD Cowen and RBC left ratings at hold/sector perform; view on upside varies by analyst. Benzinga coverage TD Cowen note

Analyst posture mixed — JPMorgan upgraded DPZ to overweight (higher PT), while firms like TD Cowen and RBC left ratings at hold/sector perform; view on upside varies by analyst. Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss and margin dependence on low prices — Adjusted EPS of $5.35 narrowly missed estimates, and several write-ups warn that future growth relies on maintaining aggressive pricing; if prices retreat, margins and same-store sales could be pressured. Yahoo Finance Q4 summary

Small EPS miss and margin dependence on low prices — Adjusted EPS of $5.35 narrowly missed estimates, and several write-ups warn that future growth relies on maintaining aggressive pricing; if prices retreat, margins and same-store sales could be pressured. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target tweak — Guggenheim trimmed its target from $450 to $440 and kept a neutral stance, a signal that some analysts see limited near-term upside and that the stock may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Benzinga PT note

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

